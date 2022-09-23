Hong Kong scrapping quarantine for international arrivals: leader

Hong Kong, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Hong Kong announced Friday it will end mandatory hotel quarantine, scrapping some of the world's toughest travel restrictions that have battered the economy and kept the finance hub internationally isolated.

The long-awaited move will bring relief to residents and businesses who have been clamouring for the Asian business hub to rejoin the rest of the world in resuming unhindered travel and living alongside the coronavirus.