Hong Kong Security Law Must Be Imposed 'without Slightest Delay': Chinese FM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 01:30 PM
Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :A controversial security law for Hong Kong proposed by China during its national legislative session should be imposed "without the slightest delay", China's foreign minister said on Sunday.
Wang Yi told a press conference that the law was "imperative" after protests in the semi-autonomous hub last year "seriously endangered China's national security".