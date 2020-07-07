Hong Kong security law 'not doom and gloom' for city: leader

Hong Kong, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong's leader on Tuesday defended a new security law imposed on the city by Beijing, saying it will restore stability and confidence in the restless business hub.

"Surely this is not doom and gloom for Hong Kong," Chief Executive Carrie Lam told reporters.

"I'm sure with the passage of time... confidence will grow in 'One country, Two systems' and in Hong Kong's future," she added, naming the model that allows Hong Kong to keep certain liberties and autonomy from the mainland.