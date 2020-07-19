Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong's status as a bastion of press freedom is in crisis as authorities toughen their line against international media and fears grow about local self-censorship under the city's sweeping new security law.

For decades the former British colony has been a shining light for journalists in Asia, lying on the fringes of an authoritarian China where the ruling Communist Party keeps a tight grip on public opinion.

The civil liberties that have stewarded the city's success were promised to Hong Kongers for another 50 years under a deal that returned the trading hub to Chinese rule in 1997.

But Beijing's new national security law -- imposed in response to last year's huge and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests -- has sent a shiver through the financial hub's media landscape.

"It's a body blow. It's the end of press freedom as we knew it in Hong Kong," Yuen Chan, a former local reporter now lecturing at London's City University, told AFP.

The New York Times, CNN, Bloomberg, the Wall Street Journal, CNBC, the Financial Times and AFP are among numerous international media outlets with a presence in the city, many basing their regional headquarters there.

Free from the harassment, censorship and restrictions pervasive on the authoritarian Chinese mainland, semi-autonomous Hong Kong has thrived as a safe haven for both local and foreign reporters.

Hong Kong authorities recently launched a review of independent but state-funded broadcaster RTHK following accusations it was overly sympathetic to pro-democracy protests.

Immediately after the security law was passed, two columnists quit the city's rambunctious Apple Daily newspaper, a staunch advocate for greater democracy.

The tabloid is owned by Jimmy Lai, a tycoon who Chinese state media has labelled a leading "black hand" colluding with foreign forces to destroy the mainland.