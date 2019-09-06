UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong, Shanghai Stocks End With Healthy Gains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 01:30 PM

Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks end with healthy gains

Hong Kong, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks ended the week on a positive note Friday as investors cheered news that China and the US would resume trade talks next month.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.66 percent, or 175.23 points, to 26,690.

76, finishing the week more than three percent higher.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.46 percent, or 13.74 points, to 2,999.60 -- it rose 3.9 percent this week.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.36 percent, or 5.87 points, to 1,657.50, gaining five percent since last Friday.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

Over 1,400 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

7 minutes ago

Turkey Successfully Tests Next-Generation Concrete ..

7 minutes ago

Defence Day celebrated at Sadiq Women University

7 minutes ago

Five colonial era Govt. rest houses open for all & ..

3 minutes ago

DC visits DHQ hospital Timergara to inspect facili ..

3 minutes ago

Over 142,000 Pakistanis hujjaj return home

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.