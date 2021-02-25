Hong Kong shares begin on front foot

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares kicked off Thursday morning with healthy gains following the previous day's sharp decline, with traders cheered by another record close on Wall Street and interest rate reassurances from the head of the Federal Reserve.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.53 percent, or 455.98 points, to 30,174.22.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.88 percent, or 31.46 points, to 3,595.54, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.84 percent, or 19.82 points, to 2367.11.