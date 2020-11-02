Hong Kong shares begin with gains

Hong Kong, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened on a positive note Monday morning following last week's losses, with all eyes on this week's US presidential election.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.69 percent, or 167.

41 points, to 24,274.83.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.13 percent, or 4.18 points, to 3,228.72, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.19 percent, or 4.07 points, to 2,202.14.