Hong Kong shares begin with gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday morning as investors moved back to buying after the previous day's loss and following a strong performance on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

30 percent, or 86.16 points, to 28,575.16.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index also edged up 0.30 percent, or 10.61 points, to 3,539.79, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.22 percent, or 5.16 points, to 2,401.36.