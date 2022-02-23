Hong Kong shares begin with gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Hong Kong opened slightly higher on Wednesday morning following a three-day sell-off but investors are keeping a nervous eye on events in eastern Europe on fears of a Russia-Ukraine war.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.42 percent, or 97.97 points, to 23,592.99.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.12 percent, or 4.26 points to 3,461.40, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.40 percent, or 9.26 points to 2,306.56.