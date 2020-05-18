UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Shares Begin With Loss

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened Monday on a negative note after fresh data out of the US last week highlighted the painful impact the virus is having on the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.

26 percent, or 60.80 points, to 23,736.67.

But China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.14 percent, or 4.07 points, to 2,872.52, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange edged up 0.09 percent, or 1.64 points, to 1,810.21.

