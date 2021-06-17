UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Shares Begin With Losses

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 09:10 AM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) ::Hong Kong stocks sank at the open of business Thursday morning after the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting left investors expecting US interest rates will rise earlier than previously expected.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.69 percent, or 195.96 points, to 28,240.88.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.28 percent, or 10.01 points, to 3,508.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching down 1.00 points, to 2,331.41.

