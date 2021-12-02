Hong Kong shares close higher

HONG KONG, Dec. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :-- Hong Kong shares ended higher Wednesday, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index up 0.78 percent to close at 23,658.92 points.

The index recovered from a one-year low, with 31 advancers and 27 decliners for the components.

Techtronic Industries and Sinopec were up by 3.98 percent and 2.

93 percent, respectively, exhibiting positive momentum in the Energy and Industrials sectors, according to Hong Kong-based financial information provider AskLORA.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index gained 0.69 percent to end at 8,426.24 points, with 30 advancers outpacing 18 decliners.

Sunac China retreated 10.54 percent, while NetEase gained 4.15 percent.

The Hang Seng Tech index rose 0.5 percent to close at 6,058.8 points, with 18 advancers balancing 12 decliners