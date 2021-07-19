UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Shares Close Sharply Lower

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

Hong Kong shares close sharply lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares started the week with losses, in line with a sell-off across Asia, as investors grew concerned about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant as well as the impact of spiking inflation on monetary policy.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.84 percent, or 514.90 points, to close at 27,489.78 on Monday.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.18 points to 3,539.12, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.07 percent, or 1.74 points, to 2,452.32.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s envoy to Afghanistan arrives in Islam ..

15 minutes ago

The kidnapping of the Afghan ambassador's daughter ..

27 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

50 minutes ago

The Holy Kaaba gets a new Kiswa

50 minutes ago

Kashmiris observe Accession to Pakistan Day today

1 hour ago

Thailand reports record number of COVID-19 cases f ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.