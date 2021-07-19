Hong Kong shares close sharply lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares started the week with losses, in line with a sell-off across Asia, as investors grew concerned about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant as well as the impact of spiking inflation on monetary policy.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.84 percent, or 514.90 points, to close at 27,489.78 on Monday.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.18 points to 3,539.12, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.07 percent, or 1.74 points, to 2,452.32.