Hong Kong Shares Close With Big Gains

Fri 16th April 2021 | 01:30 PM

Hong Kong shares close with big gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai ended the week on a strong note Friday, after data showed China's vast economy expanded at a record pace in the first quarter of the year.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.

61 percent, or 176.57 points, to 28,969.71.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.81 percent, or 27.63 points, to 3,426.62, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.62 percent, or 13.67 points, to 2,220.22.

