Hong Kong, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell Wednesday following a weak lead from Wall Street as traders were spooked by comments from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen suggesting US interest rates could be lifted as the expected economic boom fuels inflation.

The Hang Seng Index sank 0.49 percent, or 139.16 points, to 28,417.98.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.