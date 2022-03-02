Hong Kong shares close with steep losses

Hong Kong, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks tumbled Wednesday as investors grow increasingly worried about the Ukraine-Russia conflict and its possible impact on the global economy, as well as a widespread Covid outbreak in the city.

The Hang Seng Index lost 1.84 percent, or 417.79 points, to 22,343.92.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.13 percent, or 4.64 points, to 3,484.19, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.56 percent, or 13.07 points, to 2,313.18.