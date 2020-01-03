Hong Kong shares down after US kills top Iran general

Hong Kong, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended down Friday after a US strike that killed a top Iranian commander fuelled fears of a middle East conflict, though energy firms rallied with oil prices.

The Hang Seng index slipped 0.

32 percent, or 92.02 points, to 28,451.50.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.05 percent, or 1.41 points, to 3,083.79, although the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.27 percent, or 4.69 points, to 1,760.85.