Hong Kong shares down at beginning of trade

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Tuesday on the back foot, extending losses into a third day as investors fret over the possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.

40 percent, or 98.07 points, to 24,458.50.

The Shanghai Composite Index was marginally lower, inching down 0.84 points to 3,428.04, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.17 percent, or 3.74 points, to 2,256.87.