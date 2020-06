(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks edged down in the morning session Monday as investors weighed signs of fresh virus outbreaks around the world against the reopening of economies from lockdowns.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.32 percent, or 79.04 points, to 24,564.85.