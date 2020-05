(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished the morning session on a negative note Friday as investors nervously await a news conference by Donald Trump later in the day in which he is expected to outline the US response to China's security plans for the city.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.71 percent, or 164.35 points, to 22,968.41.