Hong Kong shares down at open

Hong Kong, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks kicked off Tuesday morning with small losses following a strong performance, with investors awaiting the release of US inflation data this week.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.

13 percent, or 31.50 points, to 24,548.05.

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 1.04 points to 3,428.54, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.13 percent, or 3.01 points, to 2,282.98.