Hong Kong shares drop at open

Hong Kong, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Thursday slightly lower, extending the previous day's losses, following a well-below-forecast reading on US private-sector jobs.

The Hang Sang Index dipped 0.

37 percent, or 93.10 points, to 25,026.99.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was marginally lower, inching down 0.77 points to 3,404.03, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.15 percent, or 3.42 points, to 2,317.98.