Hong Kong shares ease at open

Hong Kong, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks started slightly lower Wednesday morning, extending their losing streak into a third day as traders are spooked by spiking virus infections and the imposition of fresh containment measures in parts of the world.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.07 percent, or 15.73 points, to 23,701.12.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.14 percent, or 4.53 points, to 3,278.84, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.19 percent, or 4.20 points, to 2,188.35.