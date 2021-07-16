UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Shares Edge Down At Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 08:40 AM

Hong Kong shares edge down at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks edged lower in opening trade on Friday following a mixed finish on Wall Street and ahead of an expected advisory by US President Joe Biden warning over doing business in the city.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.08 percent, or 23.22 points, to 27,973.05.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.14 percent, or 5.06 points, to 3,559.53, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also shed 0.14 percent, or 3.52 points, to 2,475.20.

