Hong Kong Shares End On Positive Note

March 01, 2022

Hong Kong, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished Tuesday on the front foot as the Ukraine-fuelled volatility that has hit markets in the past week eased off, though investors remain on edge.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.

21 percent, or 48.69 points, to 22,761.71.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.77 percent, or 26.53 points, to 3,488.83, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange put on 0.35 percent, or 8.16 points, to 2,326.25.

