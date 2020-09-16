UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Shares End Slightly Down

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 01:30 PM

Hong Kong shares end slightly down

Hong Kong, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed marginally lower Wednesday following three days of gains, with investors trading cautiously ahead of a US Federal Reserve meeting later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 7.

13 points to 24,725.63.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.36 percent, or 11.76 points, to 3,283.92, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.91 percent, or 20.14 points, to 2,185.22.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif apologizes over statement about Mot ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan reports four deaths, 665 new cases of Cov ..

1 hour ago

Govt believes in strengthening of religious semina ..

1 hour ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves resolution to PA challengi ..

2 hours ago

PM vows to pursue motorway rape incident case to c ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.