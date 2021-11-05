UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Shares End Week With Further Losses

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 01:50 PM

Hong Kong, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed sharply lower Friday, ending a tough week on a downer, as investors brushed off another record on Wall Street with eyes on the release of US jobs data later in the day and a deadline for troubled developer Evergrande to make a bond payment.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.41 percent, or 354.68 points, to 24,870.51.

The Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.00 percent, or 35.30 points, to 3,491.57, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.77 percent, or 18.74 points, to 2,406.42.

