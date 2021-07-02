UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Shares End Week With Sharp Losses

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 01:40 PM

Hong Kong shares end week with sharp losses

Hong Kong, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Shares in Hong Kong and mainland China dived Friday, with analysts saying volatility was likely to return as authorities had been providing stability to financial markets leading up to the previous day's Communist Party centenary celebrations.

The Hang Seng Index tumbled 1.80 percent, or 517.53 points, to 28,310.42.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.95 percent, or 70.02 points, to 3,518.76, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sank 1.86 percent, or 45.48 points, to 2,396.78.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

