Hong Kong shares end with healthy gains

Hong Kong, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished more than one percent higher Thursday, in line with an Asia-wide advance, following another record lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.

16 percent, or 333.27 points, to 29,008.07.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.08 percent, or 2.93 points, to 3,482.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was barely moved, inching down 0.16 points to 2,257.95.