Hong Kong shares extend gains at open

Hong Kong, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks began with another advance on Thursday morning as investors bide their time ahead of the release of key US jobs data at the end of the week.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.67 percent, or 175.23 points, to 26,203.52.

The Shanghai Composite dipped 0.20 percent, or 7.20 points, to 3,559.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.22 percent, or 5.32 points, to 2,412.57.