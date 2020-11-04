Hong Kong shares fall at open

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell at the start of trade Wednesday morning, with Alibaba plunging nearly 10 percent after the debut of its financial unit Ant Group was suspended.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.

60 percent, or 149.73 points, to 24,790.00.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.08 percent, or 2.54 points, to 3,268.53, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.12 percent, or 2.79 points, to 2,252.30.