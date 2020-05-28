Hong Kong shares fall at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell in the first few minutes of trade Thursday as investors fret over the city's future as a financial hub after the US revoked its special trading status.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.

41 percent, or 94.61 points, to 23,206.75.

But China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.05 percent, or 1.40 points to 2,838.21, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange was flat, inching up 0.39 points to 1,774.61.