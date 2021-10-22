UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Shares Finish Higher

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 01:30 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended a positive week with more gains on Friday as traders were buoyed by reports that troubled developer China Evergrande had averted a default after paying interest on a bond just ahead of a weekend deadline.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.42 percent, or 109.40 points, to 26,126.93. Evergrande climbed 4.26 percent.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.34 percent, or 12.18 points, to 3,582.60, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged down 0.15 percent, or 3.51 points, to 2,412.67.

