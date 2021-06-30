UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Shares Finish In Negative Territory

Wed 30th June 2021

Hong Kong shares finish in negative territory

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished Wednesday with losses as traders struggled to maintain early gains and keep track with another Wall Street record, with eyes on the release of key US data this week.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.57 percent, or 166.15 points, to 28,827.95.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.50 percent, or 18.02 points, to 3,591.20, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 1.02 percent, or 24.98 points, to 2,466.24.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

