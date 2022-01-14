Hong Kong shares finish slightly lower

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended a broadly positive week on a negative note Friday, in line with a sell-off across Asia following a steep drop on Wall Street fuelled by fresh concerns over the Federal Reserve's plans to tighten monetary policy.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.19 percent, or 46.45 points, to 24,383.32.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.96 percent, or 34.00 points, to 3,521.26, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was marginally higher, inching up 0.48 points to 2,435.40.

