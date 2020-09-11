Hong Kong shares finish week on positive note

Hong Kong, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares rallied Friday as investors brushed off another sharp drop on Wall Street to go bargain-buying following recent losses.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.78 percent, or 189.

77 points, to 24,503.31.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.79 percent, or 25.52 points, to close at 3,260.35, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 1.64 percent, or 34.97 points, to 2,164.22.