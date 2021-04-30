Hong Kong shares finish with big losses

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished Friday with steep losses, in line with a retreat across Asian markets, following a below-forecast reading on Chinese factory data.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 1.

97 percent, or 578.38 points, to 28,724.88.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.81 percent, or 28.04 points, to 3,446.86, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.29 percent, or 6.72 points, to 2,298.93.