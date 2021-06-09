UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Shares Flat At Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 08:30 AM

Hong Kong shares flat at open

Hong Kong, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares began Wednesday morning with minor losses as investors sat on their hands ahead of the release of crucial US inflation data this week.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 10.

24 points to 28,771.14.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.09 percent, or 3.30 points, to 3,576.80, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also eased 0.09 percent, or 2.10 points, to 2,391.04.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

