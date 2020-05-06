Hong Kong shares flat at start of day

Hong Kong, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks were barely moved in the first few minutes of trade Wednesday, while mainland Chinese markets dropped as investors returned to work after a week-long break.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 0.

64 points to 23,868.02.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.99 percent, or 28.45 points, to 2,831.63, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.92 percent, or 16.22 points, to 1,747.