Hong Kong shares open down

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Tuesday with losses following three days of healthy gains and after another drop on Wall Street over growing concerns about inflation and the Fed's plans to wind back its stimulus.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.29 percent, or 67.85 points, to 23,678.69.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.10 percent, or 3.61 points, to 3,589.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was barely moved, inching down 0.36 points to 2,466.96.