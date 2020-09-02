UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Shares Open Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 08:00 AM

Hong Kong, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose at the start of trade Wednesday morning following yet another record on Wall Street and in line with broad gains across Asia.

The Hang Sang Index added 0.

22 percent, or 55.01 points, to 25,239.86.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.29 percent, or 9.86 points, to 3,420.47, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.22 percent, or 4.98 points, to 2,315.84.

