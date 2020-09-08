Hong Kong shares open higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Tuesday, tracking healthy gains in Europe as traders picked up bargains following last week's sharp losses.

The Hang Sang Index rose 0.80 percent, or 195.61 points, to 24,785.26.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.26 percent, or 8.63 points, to 3,301.22, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.13 percent, or 2.82 points, to 2,242.50.