Hong Kong shares open higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares began Wednesday with small gains, extending the previous two days' advances as countries continue to ease their lockdowns, though the rise was tempered by ongoing worries about the economic damage the measures will cause.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.31 percent, or 74.77 points, to 24,462.90.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.07 percent, or 2.11 points, to 2,896.47, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange was flat, inching up 0.61 points to 1,824.18.