Hong Kong Shares Open Higher After US Tax Hike Reports

Umer Jamshaid 54 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 09:10 AM

Hong Kong shares open higher after US tax hike reports

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks were higher in Friday morning trade despite pressure on Wall Street equities after reports the Biden administration was weighing a tax increase on high earners.

The Hang Seng Index began up 0.15 percent, or 43.11 points, at 28,798.45.

Mainland stocks were little moved at the opening bell, with Shanghai down 0.21 points to 3,462.15 and Shenzhen down 3.03 points to 2,287.97.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

