Hong Kong shares open lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell at the open on Tuesday, extending a global retreat as traders grow increasingly worried that an expected economic recovery will fan inflation and lead to a hike in interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.43 percent, or 129.86 points, to 30,189.97.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.68 percent, or 24.74 points, to 3,617.70, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 1.11 percent, or 26.84 points, to 2,389.82.