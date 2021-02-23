UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Shares Open Lower

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 09:00 AM

Hong Kong shares open lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell at the open on Tuesday, extending a global retreat as traders grow increasingly worried that an expected economic recovery will fan inflation and lead to a hike in interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.43 percent, or 129.86 points, to 30,189.97.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.68 percent, or 24.74 points, to 3,617.70, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 1.11 percent, or 26.84 points, to 2,389.82.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Lead Stocks

Recent Stories

60,600 businesses operating in UAE free zones

7 hours ago

UN Chief condemns attack on mission of WFP in Cong ..

7 hours ago

Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Serbian Assi ..

9 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets defence m ..

9 hours ago

UAE Commander of Air Force and Air Defense receive ..

9 hours ago

Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire in Colorado

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.