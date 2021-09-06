Hong Kong shares open lower

Hong Kong, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks began with small losses Monday morning following a well-below-forecast reading on US jobs creation that stoked concerns about the recovery in the world's top economy.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.29 percent, or 74.82 points, to 25,827.17.

The Shanghai Composite opened flat, ticking 1.59 points down to 3,580.14, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was also barely moved, inching up 1.09 points to 2,415.38.