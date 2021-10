Hong Kong, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell at the start of trade Monday morning with investors keeping a wary eye on developments in the crisis surrounding property giant China Evergrande after the firm suspending trading in its shares.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.39 percent, or 96.96 points, to 24,478.68.

Mainland Chinese markets are closed for a holiday.