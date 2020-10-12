Hong Kong shares open on front foot

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks began Monday in positive fashion following more gains in New York fuelled by hopes for a new US stimulus package.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.41 percent, or 98.12 points, to 24,217.25.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.47 percent, or 15.25 points, to 3,287.33, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.78 percent, or 17.18 points, to 2,233.15.