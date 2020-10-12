UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Shares Open On Front Foot

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong shares open on front foot

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks began Monday in positive fashion following more gains in New York fuelled by hopes for a new US stimulus package.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.41 percent, or 98.12 points, to 24,217.25.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.47 percent, or 15.25 points, to 3,287.33, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.78 percent, or 17.18 points, to 2,233.15.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong New York Stocks

Recent Stories

Fund transfers between UAE&#039;s banks amounted t ..

8 hours ago

AED650.4 bn worth of 13.99 million cheques handled ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan visits Sheikh Zayed G ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan visits Sheikh Zayed G ..

9 hours ago

UAE leads Arab region in COVID Economic Recovery I ..

9 hours ago

ITC allows resumption of e-scooters rental service ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.