Hong Kong Shares Open On Positive Note

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 08:00 AM

Hong Kong shares open on positive note

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Tuesday with healthy gains following a rally on Wall Street, fuelled by hopes for a virus vaccine as well as further openings from lockdown around the world.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 2.

32 percent, or 554.78 points, to 24,489.55.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.77 percent, or 22.27 points, to 2,897.69, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange rose 0.80 percent, or 14.46 points, to 1,815.30.

