Hong Kong shares open sharply higher

Hong Kong, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened with strong gains Monday morning, building on last week's rally, fuelled by hopes for US stimulus and signs of slowing virus infections.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.

16 percent, or 340.40 points, to 29,629.08.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.24 percent, or 8.23 points, to 3,504.56, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.26 percent, or 6.16 points, to 2,338.69.